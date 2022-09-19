‘Miss you every day’: Steve Van Zandt celebrates late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini’s birthday
Gandolfini, who died in 2013 following a heart attack, would have turned 60 on Sunday
Steve Van Zandt has wished the late actor James Gandolfini a happy birthday.
The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band starred in The Sopranos as mafia consigliere Silvio Dante opposite Gandolfini.
While the series ended in 2007, Van Zandt remained friends with his co-star until the celebrated actor’s death in 2013. Gandolfini, who played mob boss Tony Soprano, was 51 at the time.
On Sunday (18 September), on what would have been the Emmy award-winners 60th birthday, Van Zandt posted a photo to Twitter of the friends sitting with their arms draped around each other’s shoulders.
Alongside the throwback image, Van Zandt wrote, “Happy Birthday Jimmy. Miss you every day.”
When Gandolfini died while vactioning in Italy, Van Zandt was among his friends and colleagues to immediately pay tribute online.
“I have lost a brother and a best friend,” he wrote at the time. “The world has lost one of the greatest actors of all time.”
Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony’s therapist on the series, also recently reflected on the unexpected death of Gandolfini, as well as her former co-stars Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico.
Speaking to US talk show host Rachael Ray, Bracco said last week: “It says to me, to live every day as well and as much and give, give, give.”
“I adored all three of them.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies