Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

‘Miss you every day’: Steve Van Zandt celebrates late Sopranos co-star James Gandolfini’s birthday

Gandolfini, who died in 2013 following a heart attack, would have turned 60 on Sunday

Amanda Whiting
Monday 19 September 2022 16:38
Comments
The Sopranos - series trailer

Steve Van Zandt has wished the late actor James Gandolfini a happy birthday.

The guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band starred in The Sopranos as mafia consigliere Silvio Dante opposite Gandolfini.

While the series ended in 2007, Van Zandt remained friends with his co-star until the celebrated actor’s death in 2013. Gandolfini, who played mob boss Tony Soprano, was 51 at the time.

On Sunday (18 September), on what would have been the Emmy award-winners 60th birthday, Van Zandt posted a photo to Twitter of the friends sitting with their arms draped around each other’s shoulders.

Alongside the throwback image, Van Zandt wrote, “Happy Birthday Jimmy. Miss you every day.”

Recommended

When Gandolfini died while vactioning in Italy, Van Zandt was among his friends and colleagues to immediately pay tribute online.

“I have lost a brother and a best friend,” he wrote at the time. “The world has lost one of the greatest actors of all time.”

Van Zandt posts a tribute to James Gandolfini

(Steve Van Zandt (Twitter))

Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony’s therapist on the series, also recently reflected on the unexpected death of Gandolfini, as well as her former co-stars Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico.

Speaking to US talk show host Rachael Ray, Bracco said last week: “It says to me, to live every day as well and as much and give, give, give.”

“I adored all three of them.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in