Jamie Borthwick ‘dumped by girlfriend’ following latest Strictly scandal

Jamie Borthwick has reportedly been broken up with by his girlfriend following the latest Strictly Come Dancing scandal.

The EastEnders actor, 30, was dubbed a “boy in a man’s body” by his partner Chloe after it emerged he and his co-star Wynne Evans sent a video joking about a sex toy to a Strictly group chat.

It is believed to have been filmed days after Evans was caught on film suggesting a group sex session with presenter Janette Manrara and Borthwick during a photocall for the live tour’s launch.

Chloe, who remained out of the spotlight during Borthwick’s time on last year’s televised show, is said to have ended their relationship after the actor’s appearance on the Strictly live tour earlier this year.

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed the scandal had confirmed to Chloe she made the right decision to end the relationship.

“Strictly was a whirlwind for Jamie and they managed to keep it going when he was on the show,” they said. “But Chloe dumped Jamie when he finished the Strictly tour. She said she felt like Jamie didn't have time for her,” they added.

“Seeing the video of him with the sex toy and acting so weirdly made her realise it was the right choice. Jamie acts like a boy in a man's body. She doesn't have time for that.”

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas at the 'Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour' photo call in January ( Getty Images )

According to The Sun on Sunday, Borthwick shared the clip to the Strictly celebrities’ WhatsApp group, which made its way to BBC bosses who were left “horrified and shocked”.

The footage, which has been censored, shows Borthwick holding up a blurred object to the camera, saying, “Look at what he bought me,” sighing and gesturing to Evans, who was on the other side of the room having a costume fitting.

Borthwick added: “He ordered it to the thing, so we’re walking down today and they said, ‘Oh Jamie, there’s a package for you.’” He showed the object to the camera again and remarked, “It’s so funny”.

A source told the publication that BBC bosses were informed of the “immature footage being shared” and “formally addressed the issue and reminded the pair they had to act professionally”.

open image in gallery Borthwick and his ‘Strictly’ co-star Wynne Evans ( Instagram via @wynneevans )

“The men were acting extremely immaturely and inappropriately, considering it was a family show, and many cast members didn’t share their crass sense of humour.

“Bosses were horrified and shocked, hoping to nip the issue in the bud, unaware the video had been shared more widely.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Evans and Borthwick. The BBC declined to comment.

Evans was axed from the Strictly live tour in January after his comment to Manrara and Borthwick, which is said to have made the latter wince.

Evans, who rose to fame as the Opera star of the GoCompare adverts, later said that he would be taking “time out” from his BBC Radio Wales show and the Strictly tour after the reports surfaced.

open image in gallery Evans and Katya Jones during the ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour’ photo call ( PA Wire )

“I am deeply sorry for the pain my inappropriate actions have caused, and plan to take this time for self-reflection,” he said at the time.

Last year, the BBC dancing competition faced accusations of bullying and abusive behaviour, which forced the broadcaster to apologise and fire two professional dancers – Giovanni Pernice and Graziano di Prima – from the cast.

In response, the BBC has introduced a set of duty-of-care measures for the 2024 series and ensured chaperones would be present in rehearsal rooms, while two welfare specialists have joined the production team.