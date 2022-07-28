Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about his battle with addiction in a tweet celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety.

The Vecna actor revealed that his “active addiction” meant he had to go to a hospital for mental health.

“12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction,” the star wrote.

“Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health.

“I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life.”

In a subsequent tweet, the actor continued: “But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

“For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘oh god not again’ I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Bower began his ascent to fame in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2007, starring alongside Johnny Depp.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ (Courtesy of Netflix)

He was then cast in Twilight: New Moon as the ancient leader Caius, and starred as the young Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I the following year.

Based on Bower’s tweet, it was at this point in his career that he was suffering with addiction issues.

He told i-D in 2019: “I’m in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever it is.”

“The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling,” he added.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.