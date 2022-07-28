Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower says he went to mental health hospital due to addiction

‘It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health,’ the Vecna actor wrote

Tom Murray
Thursday 28 July 2022 19:57
Joseph Quinn tells Jimmy Fallon he got held up by US immigration before talk-show appearance

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has opened up about his battle with addiction in a tweet celebrating seven and a half years of sobriety.

The Vecna actor revealed that his “active addiction” meant he had to go to a hospital for mental health.

“12 and a half years ago I was in active addiction,” the star wrote.

“Hurting myself and those around me who I loved the most. It got so bad that eventually I ended up in a hospital for mental health.

“I am now 7 1/2 years clean and sober. I have made many mistakes in my life.”

Recommended

In a subsequent tweet, the actor continued: “But each day is a chance to start again. Atone for mistakes and grow.

“For anyone who wakes up thinking ‘oh god not again’ I promise you there’s a way. I’m so grateful to be where I am, I’m so grateful to be sober. I’m so grateful to be. Remember, we are all works in progress.”

Bower began his ascent to fame in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street in 2007, starring alongside Johnny Depp.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’

(Courtesy of Netflix)

He was then cast in Twilight: New Moon as the ancient leader Caius, and starred as the young Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I the following year.

Based on Bower’s tweet, it was at this point in his career that he was suffering with addiction issues.

He told i-D in 2019: “I’m in recovery, so one of the first things that they teach you when you’re in recovery is to be super honest about what it is that you’re feeling, like guilt, shame, fear, sadness, whatever it is.”

“The most important thing is, and it’s the hardest thing to do, is just express exactly what it is that you’re feeling,” he added.

Recommended

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in