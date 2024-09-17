Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Heart Radio presenter Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a statement shared online, the radio host told followers he recently underwent an operation to remove a lesion from his vocal cords, but the biopsy identified Stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

“So...I have cancer... but cancer doesn’t have me!” he told fans. “The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.”

The radio host, who presents the station’s breakfast show on weekdays with Amanda Holden, explained that he has been advised to undergo vocal rest until he is fully recovered.

“Until then, I leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK [Jason King] and Amanda [Holden]. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelievably supportive.”

He continued: “Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell.”

open image in gallery Jamie Theakston with his co-presenter Amanda Holden ( Getty Images )

The 53-year-old was prompted to get his throat examined after listeners noticed his voice sounded different on air.

In a health update shared on 1 September, Theakston thanked his listeners for urging him to get it checked.

“Got it checked – Doctors found a lesion on my vocal cords which I’ve had removed this weekend – thanks for all the kind messages – should be back on my feet soon,” he wrote at the time.

After announcing that his condition had been identified as cancerous, Theakston has been met with well-wishes from his celebrity colleagues and fans.

Carol Vorderman wrote: “Sending best Jamie. thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you’ll be back keeping everyone happy very soon.”

Theakston’s former presenting colleague Lisa Snowdon wrote: “Sending lots of love Jamie,” as Emma Bunton, his co-presenter from 2013 to 2018, simply added, “Love you to bits.”

Holden added: “Love you darling,” while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote, “big love brother you got this sending love xxx”

In a post of her own, Holden told her followers: “Our wonderful @jamie.theakston has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him.”

open image in gallery Heart radio presenter onstage in 2018 ( Getty Images )

She continued: “Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon. With @sophietheakstonjewellery, your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS.”

According to the NHS, symptoms of laryngeal cancer include a change in your voice, such as sounding hoarse, pain when swallowing, a lump or swelling in your neck, a long-lasting cough or breathlessness, a persistent sore throat or earache and in the most severe cases, difficulty breathing.

In the UK, there are more than 2,000 new cases of laryngeal cancer each year. The condition is more common in people over the age of 60, and it’s more common in men than women.

The TV presenter began his career presenting Top of the Pops between 1998 and 2003, before moving to Heart Radio in 2005 to present its flagship breakfast show.