Jane Lynch has opened up about her “interest” in UFOs.

The Glee star is currently appearing opposite Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway production of Funny Girl.

In a new interview, Lynch said that she’d been “diving into” two “big books” about UFOs given to her by theatre co-star Ramin Karimloo.

“Believe or not believe, there’s evidence,” she told Page Six. “I think it’s fascinating. We are not alone.”

However, Lynch refused to say whether she fully believed in alien visitors or not.

“I don’t use the word ‘believe’, ever, because that’s stupid. Who cares what you believe? What do you know?” she said.

“So I’m interested. Let’s say that. I’m compelled.”

Lynch is best known for her work in Christopher Guests’s mockumentary films, as well as playing cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in Glee.

Earlier this year, Lynch discussed her struggles with alcohol and relapsing into drinking again five years ago.

“I fooled myself – I woke up one day and went: ‘I’m back,’” she said. “It took about three years. I’m telling people I’m drinking one glass of wine a night, and I’m drinking five.”

Lynch attributed her relapse to “boredom”, adding: “I think I got to a point where nothing was doing it for me anymore.”