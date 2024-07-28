Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Neighbours star Janet Andrewartha has died aged 72.

Andrewartha was best known for her role as Lyn Scully on the long-running Australian soap, making her first appearance on the programme in 1999.

News of her death was announced by the official account for the series in a post shared on Sunday (28 July).

“Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha,” read the post. “Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be remembered for her wide body of work.”

Andrewartha’s Lyn remained a prominent feature in the series until late 2006, together with her on-screen family: daughters Stephanie (Carla Bonner), Felicity (Holly Valance), and Michelle (Kate Keltie), and husband Joe (Shane Connor).

Tributes have flooded in on social media from fellow actors and fans.

Her co-star Jackie Woodburne, who played Susan Kennedy, called Andrewartha “one of the finest actors of her generation”.

“More than that, she was an extraordinary woman,” Woodburne continued. “Passionate, political, curious, delightfully eccentric, generous and fun. To me she was a steadfast friend for over 45 years. I will miss her every day.”

Everyone at Neighbours is deeply saddened by the passing of Janet Andrewartha. Beloved by viewers for her role as Ramsay Street’s Lyn Scully, Janet will be fondly remembered. Our thoughts are with Janet’s family and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/tBWlE8iTZ5 — Neighbours (@neighbours) July 28, 2024

Actor Stefan Dennis – known for his role on the series as cruel businessman Paul Robinson – added: “So very upset to lose the lovely Janet. As Jackie said, she truly was an exceptional actress who was a pleasure work with and to be around. We will all miss you dear girl.”

As well as her much-loved role on Neighbours, Andrewartha was also recognised for her memorable turn as Reb Keane in Prisoner: Cell Block H.

Her Prisoner and Neighbours co-star Colette Mann wrote that she was “shocked” to learn of Andrewartha’s death.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I can only echo Jackie’s words about Janet… brilliant, crazy in the best way, a good friend and great colleague,” she wrote.

In December last year, Valance – who played one of Andrewartha’s three daughters on the series – shared a photograph of the two reuniting.

“Just at home watchin’ tele with me Ma,” the actor wrote, alongside a photo of the two lounging on a sofa against a festive-themed backdrop.