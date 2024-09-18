Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Janette Manrara has revealed that she won’t be rooting for her husband Aljaž Škorjanec during his return to Strictly Come Dancing because she can’t pick favourites in her role as It Takes Two presenter.

Speaking to The One Show alongside her co-presenter Fleur East, Manrara was asked by host Roman Kemp: “Janette, I know someone you’ll be cheering on. Aljaž, of course. Is it nice to see him back out there?”

While she said she was enjoying seeing her husband perform on this year’s series, after his departure in 2022, she said she has to remain impartial in her job as the presenter of Strictly’s official companion show.

“It is incredible to see him back on the show, but I’ll be honest, I am not allowed favourites as host of It Takes Two, so I’m going to be looking at him the same way as I look any other professional and celebrity on the show,” she said.

open image in gallery Janette Manrara and ‘Strictly’ pro Aljaž Škorjanec ( Getty Images )

Manrara reflected on watching the show with their daughter, Lyra, saying in an emotional moment: “I tell you it was really nice to watch him with Lyra. I had tears in my eyes because it was just so special to sit with our daughter, watching Daddy on the telly doing what he loves to do. It was amazing.”

This year, professional dancer Škorjanec is partnered with Tasha Ghouri, a former Love Island contestant who is professionally trained in commercial dance.

Škorjanec won the show with Abby Clancy the same year he debuted in 2013. In 2017, he made it to the final with Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson.

open image in gallery Aljaz returned to ‘Strictly’ after a short hiatus ( BBC )

In 2022, the Slovenian performer announced that he would not be returning to Strictly for its 2022 series, telling his fans: “A little while ago I made the tough decision that Strictly 2021 would be my last. The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last 9 years.”

But he announced earlier this year he was returning for the show’s 20th anniversary.

This year’s show returned to screens on 14 September, with celebrity contestants including Toyah Willcox, Miranda star Sarah Hadland, DIY SOS’s Nick Knowles, former Arsenal player Paul Merson and reality star Pete Wicks. Also joining them are TV doctor Punam Krishnan, Olympic swimmer Tom Dean, former X Factor contestant Shayne Ward, opera singer Wynne Evans, Gladiators star Montell Douglas and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick. Find the full lineup here.