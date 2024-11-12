Netflix announces new Japanese family drama ‘Asura’ helmed by Palme d’Or-winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix has teamed up with Palme d’Or-winning Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda, who is writing and directing a classic Japanese family drama series.

Titled Asura, the series will be a modern take on Ashura no Gotoku, a 1979 family drama series which in turn was based on a Mukoda Kuniko novel of the same title.

Asura will tell the story of four sisters: Ikebana teacher Tsunako (Miyazawa), housewife Makiko (Ono), librarian Takiko (Aoi) and waitress Sakiko (Hirose). Takiko’s suspicion that their father is having an affair leads to different conflicts and reveals secrets in each woman’s life. Just like the “asura,” demigods in Buddhist cosmology, the women “embody a whirlwind of emotions, clashing fiercely yet sharing moments of profound connection”.

open image in gallery Asura will be a modern take on Ashura no Gotoku , a 1979 family drama series which in turn was based on a Mukoda Kuniko novel of the same title ( Netflix )

The original 1979 series aired on public broadcaster NHK in Japan, and went on to inspire several other Japanese family drama series, and even a feature film adaptation in 2003.

Starring Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, Yu Aoi, and Suzu Hirose, the show is already in advanced post production.

open image in gallery Kore-eda directing on the set of ‘Monster’ ( Courtesy of Picturehouse Entertainment )

According to the streaming giant, Kore-eda’s approach to Asura will serve as a tribute to the screenwriter and novelist Mukoda, who was behind several scripts for popular Japanese dramas.

“With great respect for Mukoda and her influence on his career, Kore-eda infuses Asura with his unique vision, highlighting the independence and complexity of women,” Netflix said in a statement.

“What makes Kuniko Mukoda’s dramas so rich are the superficial poison exchanged in conversation and the love hidden behind those cruel words. The four actors playing the sisters understand this well, so the series was very enjoyable to shoot,” said Kore-eda.

The series has been developed and produced by Yasuo Yagi, who worked previously with Mukoda before her tragic death from a plane crash in 1981.

“Before the 40th year since her passing, I revisited her works and realised that Like Asura was central to her legacy,” said Yagi. “We focused on casting the best actors for the sisters, and with Kore-eda as director, I believe we’ve created a quintessential drama.

Oscar nominee Kore-eda won the Jury Prize for Like Father, Like Son in 2013 and the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Shoplifters in 2018, and has also written and directed the 2023 miniseries The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House for Netflix.

Asura will be released on Netflix on 9 January 2025.