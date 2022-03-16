Jared Leto told real-life WeCrashed subject he plays not to watch new series
‘I don’t even watch it,’ actor said of the new drama about WeWork
Jared Leto has revealed he told Adam Neumann, the real-life subject of his character in WeCrashed, not to watch the forthcoming miniseries.
The new Apple TV+ show – starring Leto and Anne Hathaway as real-life couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann – follows the couple’s relationship alongside the success and downfall of their global co-working brand, WeWork.
In a recent interview with Variety, Leto said he hasn’t watched his new series and advised the real-life Neumann not to watch it either.
“I don’t even watch it, so why would I tell [Neumann] to watch it?” Leto said, explaining that he never watches his projects after finishing them.
In preparation for the role, Leto was able to meet with the real-life businessman, who he remembers as being charming.
Leto then told the WeCrashed directors that he didn’t want to make the show a hit piece or feature an overly exaggerated version of the two leads.
“It’s low-hanging fruit,” Leto said. “Everyone has their complexities.”
The show marks Leto’s first starring role in a TV series since his performance in the 1994 drama My So-Called Life.
WeCrashed is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on 18 March. Read The Independent’s full review here.
