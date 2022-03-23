Jared Leto has claimed that his “excruciatingly challenging” role in WeCrashed had him talking so much he was left “physically in pain”.

In the Apple TV+ drama series, Leto – an actor known for his commitment to Method techniques and staying in character off-screen – plays Adam Neumann, the founder of real estate company WeWork.

As the Israeli businessman, Leto said that he had to speak almost constantly, leaving him fatigued by the end of shoots.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Leto said: “I got to tell you, on this project, man, there wasn’t a day that passed by, and I was buried in dialogue... Adam talked a lot.

“And he’s the CEO. It’s his job. And he would talk strongly and with passion and with purpose. And every day I was just wiped out, physically in pain. And, really, just an excruciatingly challenging role.”

However, the Suicide Squad star added that he was “acutely grateful” to be part of the series.

“I never wanted it to end sooner. And it was just awesome,” he said.

Jared Leto in ‘WeCrashed' (Apple TV+)

WeCrashed follows the story of Neumann’s co-working space venture, which ballooned into a $47bn (£35.7bn) global brand before crashing within a year. Anne Hathaway plays Neumann’s wife, Rebekah.

The first three episodes can be streamed now on Apple TV Plus.

Additional reporting by PA