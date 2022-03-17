Why Jared Leto told real-life WeCrashed character not to watch new series

Jared Leto has revealed he told Adam Neumann, the real-life subject of his character in WeCrashed, not to watch the forthcoming miniseries.

The new Apple TV+ show – starring Leto and Anne Hathaway as real-life couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann – follows the couple’s relationship alongside the success and downfall of their global co-working brand, WeWork.

In a recent interview with Variety, Leto said he hasn’t watched his new series and advised the real-life Neumann not to watch it either.

“I don’t even watch it, so why would I tell [Neumann] to watch it?” Leto said, explaining that he never watches his projects after finishing them.

In preparation for the role, Leto was able to meet with the real-life businessman, who he remembers as being charming.

Leto then told the WeCrashed directors that he didn’t want to make the show a hit piece or feature an overly exaggerated version of the two leads.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in new series ‘WeCrashed’ (Apple TV+)

“It’s low-hanging fruit,” Leto said. “Everyone has their complexities.”

The show marks Leto’s first starring role in a TV series since his performance in the 1994 drama My So-Called Life.

WeCrashed is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on 18 March. Read The Independent’s full review here.