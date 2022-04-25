Supernatural star Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious car crash
Co-star Jensen Ackles relayed the news to fans at a convention
Jared Padalecki is “lucky to be alive” following a serious car accident.
The 39-year-old was scheduled to attend a Supernatural fan convention on Sunday (24 April), but was unable to show up after he was involved in a crash.
Padalecki’s co-star Jensen Ackles explained the reason behind his absence, telling the crowd: “He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.”
He continued: “[Padalecki] was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”
Ackles and Padelecki starred as on-screen brothers for all 327 episodes of the hit show’s 15 seasons, which ran from 2005 to 2020.
The actor went on to assure fans that Padalecki – who played Sam Winchester in Supernatural, and also starred as Dean in Gilmore Girls – is recovering.
“That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing ok, and he’s moving around,” said Ackles, who played Dean Winchester.
“But yeah, [it was a] really, really bad car accident. Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon.”
The Independent has contacted a representative of Padalecki’s for comment.
