BBC reality star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28.

Burkitt, who was known as Jazz, appeared in BBC Three show Small Teen Big World in 2010 to share her experience of being born with dwarfism.

Her death was confirmed on Facebook by her fiancé, Lewis Burke, who said she had died “after a life-long battle with a very serious mental illness”.

Burke wrote: “She is the most incredible human that ever walked this planet, she is the strongest, funniest, most kindest and purely decent person I’ve ever known.

“I am truly devastated. She changed my life forever and I’ll never be the same.”

The 3 ft 11 in TV personality had appeared in Small Teen Big World alongside her mother, Bev, who died in 2014. She had cared for her mother since the age of 13.

Burkitt had said at the time that she appeared on the show to encourage people to treat her as they would any other teenager, as opposed to “treating her like a doll and... a baby”.

(Facebook)

Last year, Burkitt and Burke spoke publicly about their life living in a bell tent with their dog Loki in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, after being unable to secure a home through the council.

Speaking to North Wales Live, Burkitt had said: “I think tent life has saved us and made us. Of course there are downsides as I am a bit more vulnerable with my health history.

“Some of the days over the summer living next to a river are some of the happiest I’ve ever spent. I like being away from people quite a lot and just being amongst nature.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.