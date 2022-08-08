Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Isaacs will star as Hollywood legend Cary Grant in a new biopic from ITV and BritBox International.

The series, named Archie after Grant’s birth name, Archibald Alexander Leach, is being written by Philomena and Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope and will premiere on the soon-to-launch streamer ITVX.

Sharing the news via Deadline’s report on Twitter on Monday (8 August), Isaacs wrote: “There was and only ever will be one Cary Grant. I can’t wait to play Archie Leach, though, who struggled to play Cary Grant himself. A fascinating, complicated, haunted man who was much, much more beautiful than me (thanks Twitter!).

“Here goes something.”

In a statement to Deadline, Isaacs added: “Cary Grant became one of the most iconic figures of the twentieth century, beloved by presidents and paupers. The key to everything, lay in his childhood.”

Grant was born into extreme poverty in Bristol in 1904. At the age of 16, he emigrated to the US as a stage performer with the Pender Troupe before moving to Hollywood and establishing himself as one of the definitive leading men of his generation.

Cary Grant (left) and Jason Isaacs (Getty Images)

Fans were delighted with the news of the casting of Isaacs, who has featured in beloved franchises like Harry Potter and the Sex Education series.

“Oh, this looks exciting!! You will be perfect,” one fan wrote.

Journalist Kate Doak reassured Isaacs: “Just remember that he was a funny and smart man, who didn't think that he was good looking when he definitely was.

“Also not a shred of narcissism in him. There's a lot of similarities between the two of you. Have fun with this project, Jason.”

Jason Isaacs tweet (Twitter)

Another fan wrote: “As if one of my favourite actors of this generation is playing my favourite actor of all time. Dreams come true.”

A release date has not yet been set for Archie.