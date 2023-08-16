Former DIY SOS star Jason Liversidge dies aged 47

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Liversidge, a former participant on the BBC’s home renovation show DIY SOS, has died aged 47.

The father-of-two appeared on a 2015 episode of the programme, which saw host Nick Knowles lead a team of contractors to make his family home more accessible, following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2013.

MND is a degenerative condition that affects the brain and nerves, as messages from the motor neurones gradually stop reaching the muscles.

His wife Liz shared the news of his death on Facebook.

“Jason Liversidge died peacefully at home surrounded by his girls at 22.59pm on the 5th August 2023. Thank you for being the best husband and father that we could ask for,” the social media post said.

“You will be forever young and remain alive always in our hearts and minds. We love you! Fly free my love.”

Liversidge was diagnosed with the rare, life-shortening disease when he was 37. In the decade that followed, he combined his desire to raise awareness of MND with his sense of adventure with several adrenaline-filled charity quests.

He scaled Mount Snowdon in a wheelchair and abseiled off the Humber Bridge in Hull – and in 2020, he broke a Guinness World Record for speed in a custom-built electric wheelchair.

While being 95 per cent paralysed, Liversidge reached a maximum speed of 65 mph in his chair.

At the time, Leversidge explained his goal as him wanting “to leave a legacy for his girls” as well as raise money for the MND Association.

(PA)

Since the announcement of the father and fundraiser’s death, people who knew and admired Leversidge have shared words of condolence.

“Jason was a true inspiration! A brave hero who absolutely made the most of his life and fought incredibly hard every day,” reads one social media tribute.

Another person added: “He raised the profile of MND enormously, fundraising, breaking records by doing all the amazing and crazy challenges. Always thrill-seeking and pushing himself.”

Jason Leversidge is survived by his wife Liz and their two daughters.