Jason Momoa is wished happy birthday by Lenny Kravitz and fans are loving it

Jason Momoa turned 42 on Sunday and amongst the well-wishers was rock star and actor, Lenny Kravitz.

Kravitz posted a picture of the pair together accompanied by the caption: “Happy Birthday, Jason. I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.”

What has made fans particularly happy is that Momoa is married to Kravitz’s ex-wife, the actor Lisa Bonet, with many on social media praising the trio’s close relationship.

One Twitter user joked: “It’s time we acknowledge Lisa Bonet is a sorceress and ask her to teach us her ways.”

Another praised her taste in men: "It’s like Lisa Bonet hit the mega moneyball of Men!"

The men have been publicly close for a while with them both wearing matching signet rings and often wishing the other success on social media.

Another star to wish Momoa a happy birthday was actor Josh Brolin, who wrote: “Happy birthday to my clan misfit brother.”

Kravitz has previously spoken publiclu about his relationship with Momoa, saying: “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are.”

He also recalled his feelings on meeting the Game of Thrones actor for the first time, saying his first thought was: “Oh, yeah. I love this dude.”

Kravitz married Bonet in 1987 before divorcing amicably in 1993. Bonet then started dating Momoa in 2005 and they later tied the knot in 2017.

Momoa has just finished filming Aquaman and the Last Kingdom in London.