Jason Momoa called out for ‘rude’ treatment of Nigella Lawson on The One Show

Jason Momoa has been called out for his “rude” treatment of Nigella Lawson while appearing as a guest on The One Show.

The Hollywood star appeared on the BBC One series on Monday (11 December) to discuss his role in DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and was joined by chef Lawson and actor James Nesbitt.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Momoa appeared to snub Lawson while being sat on the sofa opposite hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

Throughout Nesbitt’s interview, Momoa had his back turned on Lawson, which caused viewers to criticise the actor on social media.

“Jason Momoa sat with his back to Nigella the whole time on the sofa...so rude...” one viewer stated, with another commenting: “How bad mannered of the big guy Jason Momoa? Turning his back on Nigella. Cutting her out of the conversation.”

Many noticed the “rude” and “awkward body language”, with one person writing: “Never really been a fan of Jason, but now definitely not a fan the way he has his back to Nigella!”

Lawson was on the series to promote her one-off special, Nigella’s Amsterdam Christmas, which airs on BBC One on 21 December. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is in cinemas from 22 December.

Starring alongside Momoa in the DC sequel is Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

Jason Momoa sits with his back to Nigella Lawson on ‘The One Show’ (BBC)

Last week on The One Show, Paddy McGuinness left host Jenas squirming after poked fun at the alleged furore that led to his replacement of Gregg Wallace as the host of Inside the Factory.

The MasterChef presenter, 58, quit the BBC Two series in March, having served as its host for seven series. At the time, he said he wanted to spend more time with his three-year-old son, but The Times claimed his decision to leave was prompted by complaints over “inappropriate” comments he made to female staff.

In a report published in May, the publication claimed that the remarks were related to the weight of female staff members and were not sexual.

Jones said to McGuinness: “We have to really quickly mention Inside the Factory. This is exciting. I mean, this is unexpected.” McGuinness, laughing, replied: “Very unexpected, yeah – mainly for Gregg, if i’m being honest.”