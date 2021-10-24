Jason Sudeikis teased Colin Jost about his marriage to Scarlett Johansson on Saturday Night Live.

Sudeikis hosted the comedy show on 23 October, with Brandi Carlile as the evening’s musical guest.

During the episode’s Weekend Update segment, Sudeikis appeared as the devil, taking credit for some of the most terrible developments of the past few years.

“I’ve been busy, baby,” he told Jost.

When the host asked him what he had been working on lately, Sudeikis’s devil replied: “Oh, man, so many little side projects. Earthquakes, got some killer storms, Instagram for kids – trying to get it off the ground. Oh! And the climate.”

Later on during the skit, Sudeikis’s character asked Jost to take back a line, jokingly threatening him: “You take it back, Colin, or I swear, I will go back on our deal to let you marry Scarlett.”

Jost and Johansson got married in October 2020. In August 2021, Jost announced they had welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo.

Sudeikis worked on SNL for 10 years between 2003 and 2013, first as a writer, then as a cast member. The 23 October episode marked his first time as host of the comedy show.