Jason Sudeikis poked fun at the success of his show Ted Lasso on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian took on hosting duties on Saturday 23 October, with Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

In his opening monologue, he reflected on the hit quality of Ted Lasso, two seasons of which have aired on Apple TV+ so far.

“We somehow became a hit,” Sudeikis said of himself and the rest of the Ted Lasso team. “It’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness.”

Sudeikis stars as the titular character, an American college football coach hired to coach an English football team.

The series has been praised by viewers and critics alike. The Independent’s Ed Cumming wrote when it returned for a second season: “What’s Ted Lasso’s secret? It’s not roll-around-on-your-carpet funny, it’s not especially sharp, it doesn’t exude production gloss.

“Aside from Sudeikis, hardly a household name, it is not packed with celebrities. What it has, in abundance, is a much more precious commodity: it’s charming.”

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a third season.

In his opening monologue, Sudeikis also looked back on his past as a writer and cast member on SNL from 2003 to 2013. Saturday marked his first time hosting the sketch show.