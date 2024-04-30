The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades quits social media after family member ‘murdered’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jay Blades has announced that he’s stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health after a member of his family was murdered.

The Repair Shop presenter, 54, opened up about how his uncle’s tragic death had affected him after attending his funeral on Monday (29 April).

In a video post, Blades told his 193,000 followers the incident had left him feeling “messed up” and he needed time to “get some therapy”.

Speaking to the camera in his trademark flat cap and a dark suit, Blades said: “I’ve just been to my uncle’s funeral, he was murdered a few weeks ago.

“Really, super nice guy, shouldn’t have happened to him,” the presenter added. “But it really affected me… I feel a little bit messed up.”

Blades revealed his plans to get professional mental health support. He added: “When things happen, sometimes you need to take stock and just relax.”

The Repair Shop presenter reassured fans he’d be back online soon, urging his followers to “take care of each other” and “take care of yourself” in the interim.

BBC Breakfast presenter Louise Minchin showed Blades her support in the comment section of his post, writing: “I’m so sorry to hear this, sending you love.”

5News presenter Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije also commented on the video advising Blades to “look after” himself, adding she was “so sorry” for his loss.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The Independent has contacted a representative of Jay Blades for further comment.

Two years before joining The Repair Shop, Blades suffered a mental health breakdown after separating from his wife Jade and struggling to keep their joint charity afloat in 2015.

Speaking on the Dish podcast last month, Blades revealed: “Everything flopped for me. The business, the relationship, everything.”

Jay Blades ( Getty Images )

The presenter detailed how he’d driven along the M40 motorway “looking for a bridge to crash into” but when he ran out of petrol he pulled into a retail park and later checked into a hotel.

During the incident, Blades was almost sectioned under the Mental Health Act. “I got my shower gel, came back to the room and there were five people waiting for me,” he told the podcast.

“There was a psychiatric nurse, I think two of them, another really stern major and two police officers.”

After the nurses had spoken to Blades and decided he wasn’t “a harm” to himself, they allowed him to leave accompanied by a friend.

“I sobbed. Proper, shoulder-heaving, gut-wrenching, inconsolable sobs,” Blades told the Mirror . “Everything poured out. I bawled and howled.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.