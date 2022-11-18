Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tim Allen gives Jay Leno update after presenter suffered ‘serious’ facial burns from car fire

Former late-night host underwent surgery to treat ‘serious’ burns

Inga Parkel
Friday 18 November 2022 18:48
Comments
Jay Leno expected to make full recovery after car fire

Tim Allen has provided a promising update on Jay Leno’s recovery after the former Tonight Show host suffered third-degree burns from a garage car fire.

After cancelling his scheduled appearance at a Las Vegas financial conference last week (13 November), the organisers sent out an email to attendees explaining that Leno’s absence was due to a “serious medical emergency”.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno later shared.

Following a visit with Leno on Thursday (17 November), friend Allen told TMZ reporters: “He’s feeling better.”

“He took his car magazines. We did some jokes, which is what we do. We commiserated.”

Recommended

The Toy Story star quipped that Leno “didn’t look all that good to begin with”, but that he’s still “handsome and he’s happy and the hospital’s doing a great job taking care of him”.

“He’s going for the George Clooney look, you’re gonna be surprised,” Allen added.

Jay Leno

(2017 Invision)

The former late-night host was in his LA garage, where he stores his cars, when one of them suddenly erupted into flames.

Leno was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he underwent surgery and will remain for further treatment.

He suffered burns to his face, hands and chest that his plastic surgeon, Peter H Grossman, categorised as second-degree or verging on more severe, during a news conference on Wednesday (16 November).

Some of the facial wounds “are a little bit deeper and a little more concerning” because they’re showing signs of progressing to third-degree, as can happen with burns, Grossman explained.

Recommended

Leno is famously known for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.

In 2015, he launched his CNBC series Jay Leno’s Garage which ran for seven seasons, with its final episode airing at the end of last month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in