Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ from garage car fire

Jay Leno had to cancel his scheduled performance at a Las Vegas financial conference after suffering some “serious burns” from a car fire.

The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host was set to make an appearance at The Financial Brand Forum on Sunday (13 November).

In a statement sent to Variety, Leno said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

In an email sent to attendees at the Vegas conference, organisers wrote: “His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from travelling.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight.”

TMZ reported earlier today (14 November) that Leno was in his Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars when one of the cars suddenly erupted into flames.

Jay Leno (2020 Invision)

A source claiming direct knowledge of the situation told the outlet that Leno was admitted to Grossman Burn Center.

He was apparently admitted with burns to the left side of his face.

The Independent has contacted Leno’s representative for comment.

Leno is famously known for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.

