Jay Leno was in a recent motorcycle accident that left him with several broken bones, only months after he suffered “serious burns” in a November garage car fire.

Last week (17 January), the former Tonight Show host was riding on his 1940 Indian motorcycle when he was knocked off the bike.

“I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps,” Leno told Las Vegas Review-Journal in a new interview.

“But I’m OK!” he reassured fans, going on to confirm that he is still “working”.

At the time, Leno, 72, said that he had been test-driving his vintage vehicle when he smelt the scent of leaking gas.

“So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno recalled.

“So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.”

Jay Leno (West Hills Hospital)

Leno’s motorcycle accident comes only two months after he was seriously injured in a garage car fire.

In mid-November, the comedian was working in his garage when one of his cars suddenly burst into flames, leaving him with second and third-degree burns.

He was immediately taken to Grossman Burn Center, where he underwent skin graft surgeries to his chest, hands and face.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement at the time.

Before the accident, he was scheduled to perform at the Financial Brand Forum in Las Vegas. His appearance was promptly cancelled.

Leno is currently preparing for his return to Vegas’s Strip in March, where he has performed regularly for years. This time, he will be making his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Leno is famously known for his extensive car collection, which is said to include around 180 cars and 160 motorcycles.

In 2015, he launched his CNBC series, Jay Leno’s Garage, which ran for seven seasons, with its final episode airing at the end of October last year.