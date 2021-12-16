Jeff Garlin: Curb Your Enthusiasm star leaves The Goldbergs following internal investigation

Actor has been accused of being ‘emotionally abusive’ to show’s crew members

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 16 December 2021 18:47
Comments
Curb Your Enthusiasm's continued success is a 'staggeringly impressive achievement'

Jeff Garlin has left ABC sitcom The Goldbergs following multiple allegations of on-set misconduct.

The comedian, who also plays Larry David’s manager Jeff Greene on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm, has recently found himself at the centre of several internal investigations.

Deadline reports that a mutual decision has been made and that Garlin will exit The Goldbergs effective immediately.

The Independent has contacted Sony Pictures Television, who produces the show, for comment.

It’s not believed that Garlin’s departure will impact the current season of the sitcom as he is said to have had one more day left of shooting as Murray Goldberg.

Recommended

The Goldbergs, one of ABC’s most successful comedy shows, is yet to be renewed for a 10th season.

This news comes weeks after Garlin denied claims that he had been fired from the show for allegedly making inappropriate comments to crew members on set.

Garlin admitted to Vanity Fair that he had faced annual investigations by human resources during his last three years on the show, which he chalked down to “missed” jokes.

Jeff Garlin has reportedly left ‘The Goldbergs’ effective immediately

(Getty Images)

However, fresh allegations were made to Deadline following that interview, with one employee calling him “extremely verbally and emotionally abusive”.

The Independent has contacted Garlin for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in