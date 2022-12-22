Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeff Garlin is set to join the fourth and final season of Netflix’s teen drama Never Have I Ever, despite exiting The Goldbergs amidst on-set misconduct allegations levelled against him.

Garlin departed the ABC sitcom in 2021 after human resources conducted an internal investigation looking into claims from coworkers that the comedian’s physical and verbal conduct made them uncomfortable.

When word broke of his exit, he denied claims that he was fired, admitting that he had faced annual investigations by HR during his last three years on the show, which he chalked up to “missed” jokes.

In order to address the 60-year-old actor’s absence, his character, family patriarch Murray Goldberg, was killed off the latest season.

Now, Garlin is set to make his first on-screen appearance since last year in Mindy Kaling’s series, EW has confirmed.

He will play the role of Len, described as a sweet man who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), Devi’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) paternal grandmother, reconsider if she’s truly ready to say goodbye to relationships forever.

Never Have I Ever follows first-generation Indian-American high schooler Devi, as she attempts to raise her popularity in the wake of a family tragedy and typical teen drama.

Jeff Garlin (far right) on ‘The Goldbergs’ (ABC)

For nine seasons, Garlin starred as Murray on The Goldbergs. When the show returned for season 10 in September, Murray had already met his fate.

Speaking about Murray’s demise in an earlier interview, co-showrunner Alex Barnow said: “This is going to be a family that has not reconciled the fact that their father’s gone but has sort of moved on and has dealt with a lot of that.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“I’ve had a conversation with Jeff and he’s aware that he’s not being replaced,” Barnow added. “The truth is, I don’t know if he knows what his fate is, but I’m assuming he knows.”

Garlin is also set to continue his role in the upcoming 12th season of HBO’s Larry David-led Curb Your Enthusiasm.