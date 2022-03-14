The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has revealed why she didn’t take a plea deal in her ongoing fraud trial.

The reality TV star is currently awaiting trial after being arrested while filming in March 2021. She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Shah has continued to maintain her innocence, while her assistant Stuart Smith, who was arrested alongside her, changed his plea to guilty in November.

If found guilty, she could face up to 50 years in prison.

Appearing on Sunday (13 March) night’s RHOSLC reunion, Shah was asked by host Andy Cohen about her decision to fight the case in court.

“I’m fighting this. I am innocent,” Shah said.

“I will fight for every person out there that can’t fight for themselves because they don’t have the resources or the means, so they don’t fight.”

Shah continued: “I will fight because number one, I’m innocent and number two, I’m going to f***ing represent every other person out there that can’t fight and hasn’t been able to.”

Asked what she had learnt filming this season of RHOSLC, she explained: “You’re stronger than you think you are. If you can get through the impact of the initial news or whatever you’re going through, you’re going to be OK.”

Shah is accused of carrying out a fraudulent nationwide telemarketing scheme with the help of others from 2012 to March 2021.

She and Smith are accused of defrauding “hundreds of victims”, including 10 or more people over the age of 55.

Her trial was recently pushed back to July.