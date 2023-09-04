Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega has addressed the “ridiculous” rumours she is dating Johnny Depp.

Social media gossip social media account Deux Moi reported that the Wednesday star, 20, and Depp, 60, were allegedly spotted on a date.

The profile features a disclaimer reading: “This account does not claim information published is based in fact.”

The rumours, however, gained enough momentum to get Ortega’s attention. The actor swiftly and firmly refuted the speculation, calling it “ridiculous”.

On an Instagram story, which has since expired and is therefore no longer available to view, Ortega wrote of the reports: “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh.”

The Scream star went on to shut down rumours that she and Depp have ever met even in a professional capacity.

“I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life,” she said, according to NME. “Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2021, the anonymous person behind the Deux Moi account, which has over 2 million followers, said that the platform is “just about sharing stories”.

Jenna Ortega in Tim Burton’s ‘Wednesday’ (2022 (Netflix)

“The fact that there has been information that has been newsworthy, or current, is just by chance,” they added. People can submit anonymous “tips” about celebrities, including sightings and dating rumours they have heard.

Representatives for Depp also denied the reports to NME, stating: “Mr Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms Ortega whatsoever.”

Both Depp and Ortega have worked with the director Tim Burton. Ortega famously portrayed Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

Johnny Depp is Tim Burton’s ‘Dark Shadows’ (2012) (AP)

Depp had worked with Burton on multiple occasions, including Sleepy Hollow (1999), Sweeney Todd; The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and Corpse Bride (2005).

In a forthcoming sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 film Beetlejuice, Ortega will play the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the role famously played by Winona Ryder in the original.

Ryder and Depp – who also co-starred in Burton’s Edward Scissorhands – were a high-profile couple between the late Eighties and mid-Nineties.

Netflix recently released Depp v Heard, a docuseries looking into the ugly social media discourse surrounding his libel suit and countersuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard.