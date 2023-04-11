Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jenna Ortega’s mother has shared a heartwarming social media post about the Wednesday star and her sister.

Over the past year, Ortega has risen to global fame as the star of Netflix’s hit Addams Family adaptation, also starring in films such as X and Scream VI.

However, her sister Mia did not pursue acting, and instead went into the medical profession.

On Instagram, their mother, Natalie, shared two photographs side by side: the first, of Mia dressed in scrubs, and the second, of Jenna, at a red carpet event.

“Two of my girls wearing very different outfits and doing very different things in life,” she wrote in the caption alongside it.

“Both came from me, and both raised by me. I’m equally proud of both of them and love them very much #proudmom.”

Ortega in fact has four other siblings: elder brother Isaac, elder sister Mariah, and youngest twins Markus and Aaliyah.

Last month, the actor revealed she had initially turned down the role of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday.

“I got the email, passed on it,” she told The Times. “I had done so much TV in my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do is film…You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film.

“I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about.”

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega (Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Ortega started out as a child actor, before transitioning to adult roles. According to her, it was the involvement of director Tim Burton that made her change her mind about starring in Wednesday.

The series went on to be a big success, currently ranking behind Stranger Things 4 as the streaming service’s most-watched English-language series of all time.