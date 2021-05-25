Fans thrilled as Jennifer Aniston reveals Brad Pitt was one of her favourite ‘Friends’ guest stars

Friends fans were delighted after Jennifer Aniston named her ex-husband Brad Pitt as one of her favourite guest stars on the show.

Speaking ahead of the long-awaited Friends reunion (which is set to air on 27 May), the cast were asked to recall the most memorable cameos on the show.

They had an impressive list to choose from, with everyone from Sean Penn and Tom Selleck to Isabella Rossellini making an appearance on the show during its 10-season run.

“You had every a list star on there, do you have a favourite or most memorable one?” asked Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover in a cast interview on Tuesday.

“I was blown away by so many,” said Lisa Kudrow.

Ben Stiller was described by Aniston as “hysterical”, while she said Reese Witherspoon (who played her sister Jill on the show) was “brilliant”.

As the cast ran through some of the big-name guests they had worked with, Aniston interjected: “An Mr Pitt was wonderful. He was wonderful.”

Her commented prompted fans to take to Twitter, with one writing: “When is American’s favourite couple going to reunite?”

“OMG. Jennifer Aniston said Brad Pitt was one of her favourite guest stars on Friends. Brad Pitt got Emmy nomination for guest staring in Friends,” another added.

The couple were married from 2000-2005, during which time Pitt appeared on Friends as a former classmate of Aniston’s character Rachel Green in the episode ‘The One With the Rumor’.