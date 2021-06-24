Jennifer Aniston opens up about mutual ‘crush’ on David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston has shared more details on her real-life crush on David Schwimmer, after the former co-stars revealed they fancied each other while playing on-off couple Ross and Rachel on Friends.

During the recent HBO Max Friends reunion, Schwimmer revealed that during the show’s debut season, he “had a major crush on Jen”.

Aniston confirmed that while nothing physical happened between them, she reciprocated Schwimmer’s feelings.

“At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” Schwimmer said during the reunion special. “We respected that.”

Now, in a wide-ranging interview for SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Aniston has elaborated on the topic, saying: “We were in relationships, it was always never the right time. And it wouldn’t have worked.”

The pair never cemented a relationship off-screen, and Aniston said that this decision likely helped their on-screen chemistry as Ross and Rachel.

“The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that’s maybe why it resonated the way it did,” she said. “But no, we never, on my life – and Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me.”

She added: “I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”