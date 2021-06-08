David Schwimmer shares photo cuddling Jennifer Aniston on set of Friends reunion after near-romance revelation

David Schwimmer has shared a new photo of himself and Jennifer Aniston on the set of the Friends reunion.

Airing in May, the TV special saw the cast of the sitcom reunited for the first time to reminisce about their time working together.

On Monday (7 June) night, Schwimmer posted a new selection of photos from the filming of the show to Instagram.

These included a selfie of himself, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry with their “brilliant and big-hearted” former first assistant director Ben Weiss, which Schwimmer captioned: “Thanks for all those years.”

The last photo in the group showed Schwimmer and Aniston cuddled up behind the scenes, with the actor writing: “After a very long day, last hug of the night.”

One of the biggest moments in the TV special came between the pair, who played will-they-won’t-they couple Ross Gellar and Rachel Green on the sitcom.

Schwimmer and Aniston revealed that they almost had an off-screen romance while the show was filming and would “spoon and fall asleep on the couch together”.

But while the actors’ feelings were “reciprocated”, Schwimmer described them as “two ships passing ‘cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary”.

The comments blindsided many fans, who said that the news “blew their minds”.