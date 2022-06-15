Jennifer Aniston is facing backlash for her remarks about celebrities who are “becoming famous for basically doing nothing” and naming Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky.

During an appearance on Variety’s Actor on Actor, the 53-year-old Friends star spoke to Sebastian Stan about how the “internet shaped a new culture about people becoming famous”.

Speaking of the Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee Jones sex tape, Aniston spoke about internet culture at the time of the leak.

“It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” she said. “This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean – Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Hilton’s sex tape with her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon was leaked on the internet in 2004, while there was a sex scandal surrounding former US president Bill Clinton and Lewinsky in 1998.

“I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different – more streaming services, more people,” Aniston said. “You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram.

“It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job.”

Soon after her comments, many people started criticising the We’re The Millers star by claiming she came from “nepotism”.

“Paris Hilton, Jennifer Aniston herself is a nepotism baby most of the celebrities back then were nepotism babies and now are nepotism babies… please,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “Jennifer Aniston saying Paris Hilton is famous for nothing sounds like jealousy to me.”

The Sun’s Katy Forrester wrote: “Love Jennifer Aniston but she works nowhere near as many hours as Paris Hilton – that woman books appearances around the clock!”

“When did Jennifer Aniston all of sudden become the crème of the crop in terms of acting ability?” another person questioned.

The Independent has contacted Hilton and Lewinsky’s representatives for comment.