A Jennifer Aniston look-alike has gone viral on social media after fans were stunned by her spot-on impression of the Friends star.

TikTok user @she_plusthree – real name Lisa Tranel – gained widespread attention on the video sharing platform after viewers noticed her striking resemblance to Aniston.

In her most recent video, which has been watched by more than 2.7 million users, Tranel filmed herself impersonating Aniston’s character in Friends, Rachel Green.

In the clip, Tranel lip-syncs a scene from the season three episode titled “The One Where Chandler Can’t Remember Which Sister”, which aired in 1997.

“I want to quit, but then I think I should stick it out,” mouths Tranel over the original audio. “Then, I think why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they are interested in?”

Viewers were quick to voice their shock at the similarities between the TikTok personality and the Emmy Award-winner.

“I actually thought it was Jennifer Anniston [sic]. Wow!!” wrote one person.

Another added: “Wow you got blessed with your genes she’s a beautiful human to look like,” while someone else wrote: “Someone tag Jennifer Anniston [sic] and get them together.”

A third user suggested that Tranel looks like a mix of the Morning Show star and Christina Applegate.

The physical similarities between Tranel and the actor are so obvious that Tranel even clarified in her TikTok bio that she is “not Jennifer Aniston”.

Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green on the NBC hit sitcom for 10 seasons, recently reunited with co-stars David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for a reunion special that aired on HBO Max in May.