Jennifer Aniston shares presidential endorsement choice days before 2024 election

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jennifer Aniston has endorsed Kamala Harris for president months after criticising Donald Trump’s vice-presidential candidate JD Vance.

The same day that Arnold Schwarzenegger shared his surprising pick for president, the Friends star selected her official pick on Wednesday (30 October), calling a vote for Harris in the forthcoming election a “vote for sanity and human decency”.

Aniston’s decision will come as no surprise considering she previously criticised Vance’s resurfaced comments calling Democrat women a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives” who are making “the country miserable too”.

She wrote to her 44.8 million followers on Instagram: “Hi friends. Today not only did I vote for access to health care, for reproductive freedom, for equal rights, for safe schools, and for a fair economy, but also for SANITY and HUMAN DECENCY.

“Please remember that whoever you are and wherever you live, your voice matters. Your VOTE matters.”

Aniston, who currently stars in Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, added: “I know we don’t agree on everything, and that is the beauty of this country, but GOOD LORD aren’t you tired of this negativity towards each other? The intimidation and constant threats to those who do not think the same as the other?

“Let’s please end this era of fear, chaos and the attacks on our democracy – and vote for someone who will unite us and not continue to threaten to divide us.

“We are so lucky we get to VOTE and this election is in our hands!” Aniston concluded her post. “We only have one week until Election Day so talk to your friends, your family, your neighbors and let’s find our way back to each other with respect, common cause, and LOVE.”

Back in July, Aniston said of Vance’s “childless cat lady” comments: “I truly can’t believe that this is coming from a potential VP of the United States.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jennifer Aniston endorses Kamala Harris for president ( Instagram )

Directly criticising his stance on IVF, the actor continued: “All I can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option,” she wrote. “Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Vance made the comments during a 2021 interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, when he questioned Harris’s leadership credentials because she does not have biological children.

He said in the clip that the country was run by “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too”.

“Look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC, the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Vance said. “How does it make any sense we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”