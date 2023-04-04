Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Saunders has claimed that she is blocked on Twitter by Suella Braverman.

Appearing on the latest episode of Kathy Burke’s podcast Where There’s A Will, There’s A Wake, the comedians shared stories about famous figures who had blocked them on the social media platform.

After Burke spoke about being blocked by Piers Morgan in 2016, Saunders shared her own “weird” celebrity social media story.

“The only person I’m blocked [by], and this is a really weird one, is when they had the leadership contest for the Tory party,” Saunders shared. “[I saw] the name Suella Braverman and I thought, I don’t know who this is.”

“You were blocked?” Burke asked, with the Absolutely Fabulous star replying: “I was blocked. I’ve never googled her before, I’ve never done nothing. I don’t even say anything on Twitter... Blocked. Weird.”

The Independent has contacted Braverman’s office for comment.

Earlier in the episode of the podcast, in which Burke and her guests discuss plans for their dream funerals, Burke explained that she was blocked by Morgan after mocking him for falling for an old celebrity death story.

“It’s sort of a bit wicked, but it is funny,” Burke said, recalling the tweet, which joked that the late Blue Peter presenter Tony Hart, who died in 2009, had just died.

“I mean, Tony Hart’s been gone about 10 years or something,” she explained. “Anyway, someone put a tweet out saying, ‘So sad about Tony Hart’s passing’. And Morgan [was] straight on it, ‘Oh, this is so sad.’

Saunders said she was blocked by the Tory minister on Kathy Burke’s podcast (Getty Images for BFI)

“This man calls himself a journalist? He didn’t even f***ing google to check! Straight on there!”

Burke explained that she had mocked the TalkTV host for not doing research, causing Morgan to call her out and block her.

“I think I just replied and laughed, then he had a go at me and said, ‘This is terribly disrespectful’ and ‘this isn’t funny’. I just said, ‘Yes, it is.’ Then the next thing, blocked. I got blocked for laughing at his stupid mistake.”

Saunders responded by calling Morgan a “t***”.