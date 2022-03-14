Mayim Bialik would ‘love’ to be Jeopardy!’s first permanent female host

Mayim Bialik said she would “love” to become the first permanent female Jeopardy! host.

The Big Bang Theory alum made her hosting debut of the US game show in September of last year.

In December 2021, the show’s official Twitter account announced Bialik would share hosting duties with 2004 winner Ken Jennings until the end of season 38.

When asked if she’d consider the opportunity to host the show full time, Bialik recently told Entertainment Tonight: “I would love that.”

She added: “I like to say I’ve lived season to season since I was about 13 years old. So, what I know is I’m hosting until May 6, and beyond that, hopefully. I’ll know more before May.”

Since the show’s premiere in 1964, it was hosted by Alex Trebek, until his death in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

While Bialik isn’t the first woman to host the show, if she took the position permanently, she would make history.

“I think being a female is its own mark,” said Bialik.

“My grandparents were immigrants to this country, and escaped pogroms, and World War II, so for me in two generations, be in a position to be a woman and a host in that iconic role, blows my mind.”

Mayim Bialik (Getty)

Of Trebek and his family she added: “You can’t match him, so there’s no need to try, but [we] do continuously want their blessing, that what we are doing is supporting that legacy.”

Jeopardy! airs weekdays at 7pm ET on NBC.