Jeopardy: Fans baffled by contestant confusing Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

A Jeopardy! contestant has gone viral after he confused British actor Michael Caine for Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, leaving fans baffled.

On Monday night’s (13 June) episode of the long-running trivia show, contestant Mazin Omer chose the $400 clue within the “Knight After Knight” category.

Alongside a photo of Caine, host Mayim Bialik read aloud the clue: “To honour his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, so he’s Sir Maurice Micklewhite.”

To which Omer answered, incorrectly: “Who is Mick Jagger?”

Stunned by the mix-up between the two British icons, fans have shared their shock on Twitter.

“The Michael Caine/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer,” one user wrote, with another arguing it “might be the worst Jeopardy answer of all time”.

One viewer described it as a “jaw-dropping moment”.

Twitter responses screenshot (Twitter responses screenshot)

Referring to a photo of Caine, someone joked: “A summary of Jeopardy tonight: this is apparently a photo of Mick Jagger.”

“One of the contestants on Jeopardy just mistook a photo of Michael Caine for Mick Jagger. I’m not sure which of those two gentlemen would be more offended,” another viewer commented.

Omer ultimately came in second place, behind Eric Ahasic who continued his six-day winning streak.

The mistaken identity came the same day Jagger, the 78-year-old rocker, tested positive for Covid. The Rolling Stones – who are currently touring Europe, celebrating their 60th anniversary – were forced to postpone their Amsterdam show.