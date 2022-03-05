Jeopardy forced to clarify inclusion of ‘spooky’ Russia-Ukraine question
‘Please note the clue in today’s show was recorded on Jan 11, 2022,’ disclaimer read
US game show Jeopardy was forced to clarify a question about Russia and Ukraine featured in its latest episode.
On Friday (4 March), a clue involving the two countries came up, but had become extremely dated in the wake of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.
Jeopardy host Ken Jennings announced the clue as “Bordering Russia”, with the question reading: ”The Kerch Strait – along with serious border issues – separates Russia from this country on the Black Sea.”
The answer was Ukraine, with the question referencing the strait that separates Russia from Crimea to its west and Ukraine to the north.
Ahead of the episode’s broadcast, the series’ official Twitter account posted a warning.
The message read: “Please note the clue in today’s show concerning Russia and Ukraine was recorded on Jan 11, 2022.”
When the question appeared in the episode, it came with a disclaimer at the top of the screen, reading: “Recorded on January 11, 2022.”
Those who hadn’t seen the post, though, shared their responses of surprise on social media, with some calling the inclusion of the question, mere weeks before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, to be “eerie” and “spooky”.
Others called the series out for featuring the question considering there had been rising tensions between the countries long before the invasion began.
Meanwhile, a contingent of viewers brushed the question off, and even suggested the series’ producers shouldn’t have bothered clarifying the question’s inclusion as it’s obvious the series is pre-recorded.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies