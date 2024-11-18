Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It appears that The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White may actually have a dopplegänger living in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday (November 16), crowds gathered in the city’s Humboldt Park to watch nearly a dozen people dressed in white T-shirts and blue aprons compete in a Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest.

Posters spotted around the city earlier this week advertised a “$50 cash prize plus some cigarettes” for the winner.

Meanwhile, videos posted to X/Twitter showed the winner wearing a crown and raising his hands, as he held a trophy and a pack of cigarettes in one hand and a ribbon in the other.

Several people have since praised the winner for actually resembling the 33-year-old actor.

Winner of Chicago’s Jeremy Allen White look-alike contest ( Rachel Hale on X/Twitter )

“Chicago’s got a Jeremy Allen White doppelgänger! Nailed the resemblance,” one person posted, with a second declaring: “Chicago got it RIGHT.”

A third user agreed: “He is actually looking like him.”

“Are we sure that’s not actually him?” a fourth person questioned.

However, some people weren’t so sure that he resembled White, with one writing: “He sorta looks like him. More than the winners of some of the others at least lol.”

The Chicago event comes after a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest held in New York City last month went viral, sparking a wave of similar events across the U.S. and beyond.

At the Washington Square Park event in Manhattan, more than 2,000 attendees watched approximately 30 people dressed in their best Chalamet attire compete for a $50 cash prize. The real Dune star even surprised the crowd when he unexpectedly showed up and took photos with contestants.

Miles Mitchell, who was dressed like Chalamet’s titular chocolatier from the 2023 movie musical Wonka, was ultimately crowned the winner.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

While the event was a major success, the organizer, YouTuber Anthony Po, was hit with a $500 fine from the authorities because he didn’t have the proper permit to host such a large event in the park. A police spokesperson also told NBC New York that at least one person was detained and issued summonses.

Still, this hasn’t stopped the trend from taking over. Earlier this month, a Paul Mescal lookalike contest was held in Dublin, Ireland, while just last week, hundreds of people attended a Harry Styles lookalike contest in central London.

“The Timothée Chalamet and the Paul Mescal lookalike contests were obviously a hit, and people looked like they had a lot of fun,” Katrina Mirpuri, a 29-year-old journalist who organized the London event, told the PA news agency. “So I thought London should have some fun.”