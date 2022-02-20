Jeremy Clarkson was left red-faced after being pranked by Ant and Dec for a segment on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenting duo staged a mock arrest of the former Top Gear host, after posing as protesters at his Diddly Squat farm.

Last year, Clarkson’s efforts to manage his own working farm became the focus of a well-received Prime Video documentary, Clarkson’s Farm.

For the prank, Ant and Dec disguised themselves as protesters and went about leading a demonstration at Clarkson’s farm, handcuffing themselves to his vehicle and having a dump truck unload a mass of soil onto the roof of his vehicle.

Clarkson was seen becoming visibly enraged by the stunt, and failed to calm down when two fake “police officers” showed up.

The phony police announced they were going to arrest the “protesters” – as well as Clarkson, whose continued presence at the scene was supposedly “breaching the peace”.

Clarkson then began swearing and becoming even more outraged, before Ant and Dec revealed that the whole thing had been a ruse.

Jeremy Clarkson being pranked on ‘Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway' (ITV)

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire quizmaster eventually began to see the funny side of what had happened.

You can watch the full sequence here.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway can be streamed on ITV Hub.