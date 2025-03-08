Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that his farm has been targeted by robbers after suspicious activity in recent weeks.

The TV personality, who last year cut ties with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, said that he and his farmer sidekick Kaleb Cooper were visited by five men in a van two weeks ago.

“They checked out the security cameras and asked Kaleb how many dogs were on the site,” Clarkson said, adding: “I reported this to the police who said the plates on the van had been cloned.”

Clarkson has now shared a “worrying” development inThe Sun, stating that “on two separate nights in the last week, a drone has been spotted, scouting the house” at the Diddly Squat farmyard, which he started running in 2019.

“The police say it does look like we are being recced by wrong ’uns and that we should ensure our security systems are up to scratch,” he wrote, before revealing an unlikely deterrent to any potential criminals.

Clarkson said that “anyone who tries to burgle us is going to have their eardrums turned into a blood-speckled gooey mush” by the dozen guinea fowl birds he owns.

The 61-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, decided to see if he could run it himself – a venture tracked in the hit Prime video series Clarkson’s Farm.

In addition, Clarkson opened his pub in August.

In an Instagram video shared last November, Clarkson confirmed that Clarkson’s Farm had been renewed for a fifth season, with a fourth set to be released soon.

The former Top Gear host also announced his retirement from motoring shows following the conclusion of The Grand Tour in September 2024 – but it was recently announced that he would be making his unexpected return to the genre.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Jeremy Clarkson in hit Prime Video series ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Meanwhile, Clarkson’s TV sidekick Cooper is now a millionaire after finding success on Clarkson’s Farm.

Cooper was kept on by the new owner and quickly became Clarkson’s right-hand man as he showed him the ropes of running a working farm.

Cooper has been basking in the success of the Amazon programme. Last year, he took his solo live show about his life, called The World According to Kaleb, on tour around the UK. He has also written several books, including It’s a Farming Thing, Britain According to Kaleb and The World According to Kaleb.

It’s a stratospheric rise for the farmer who previously revealed he was earning just 50 pence an hour due to the unpredictable nature of farming costs and profit margins.