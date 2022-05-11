Jeremy Clarkson is auctioning tractor driving lessons with one of the stars of his hit Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm.

The TV personality is staging the sale in an auction at Chipping Norton Town Hall, to be held on Friday (13 May).

Along with the driving lessons, which would be conducted by breakout Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper, items set to be bid on include an electric Mini car and a game of tennis with Charlie Brooks.

The auction, which will be hosted in person by the former Top Gear star, aims to raise funds for a local pool.

Chipping Norton Lido trustee Claire Jarvis said: “It’s a long postponed night of fevered bidding and top class entertainment to raise vital funds for the community-run pool.

“The audience is promised an unmissable event that will help the pool withstand the current energy crisis and remain open to the public.”

Clarkson has publicly expressed his love of the Chipping Norton lido, describing it in a 2007 newspaper column as “lovely”.

Jeremy Clarkson pictured in 2021 (Getty Images)

Tickets to the auction will cost punters £20.

Clarkson’s Farm proved an unexpected hit when it debuted on Prime Video last year. The docuseries follows Clarkson as he tries to operate his own working farm, Diddly Squat, in Chipping Norton.