Jeremy Clarkson ‘trademarks I Did a Thing catchphrase’ from Clarkson’s Farm

Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly trademarked his catchphrase “I did a thing” so he can use it on merchandise.

The presenter can regularly be heard using the saying on his documentary series Clarkson’s Farm, in which he attempts to run his 1000-acre site in Chipping Norton.

Since the show debuted on Amazon Prime in 2020, it has gained a steady following of viewers who have been entertained by the former Top Gear host’s attempts to become a proficient farmer, alongside experienced workers and his own family.

Now, Clarkson has apparently put legal plans in place to restrict the catchphrase for his own use, giving him the option to use “I did a thing” for a range of products and memorabilia.

According to The Sun, Clarkson applied for the trademark under his farm’s company name, Curdle Hill Farm Ltd.

The Independent has contacted Clarkson’s representative for comment.

Since 2020, Clarkson and partner Lisa Hogan have owned the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, which sells a selection of food items and ingredients produced on the farm and in the local area in the Cotswolds.

Though Clarkson first purchased the land in 2008, he took a hands-off approach when it came to management of the farm until 2020.

‘Clarkson’s Farm’ has been renewed for season 2 on Amazon Prime (Amazon Prime Video)

Speaking to BBC ahead of the first season’s debut, he admitted to believing that the job would be easier: “I genuinely thought you put seeds in the ground, weather happens and then food grows.

“So I thought, ‘That’s not difficult,’ but it’s phenomenally difficult and the heartache is extraordinary, plus it’s phenomenally badly paid.

“I thought, if I get someone to film me doing it, that will offset some of the losses.”

A second season of Clarkson’s Farm was announced in 2021, with a release date expected for later this year.

Read The Independent’s feature on Clarkson’s Farm here.