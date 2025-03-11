Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a strong response to JD Vance following the vice president’s comments about the British and French armed forces.

Vance has recently been condemned for describing the UK as “some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years” amid rising tensions between Europe and the US as to how Ukraine can be supported in their conflict with Russia.

The US vice president has been accused of erasing the experiences of Britons who served in Iraq and Afghanistan after his latest tirade against America’s European allies.

Vance told Fox News: “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.

“That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Clarkson, whose farm has recently been targetted by robbers, has waded into the debate to share his unreserved thoughts on Vance’s criticism of the UK and France.

open image in gallery Jeremy Clarkson in ’Clarkson’s Farm’ ( Prime Video )

Writing in his Sunday Times column, the former Top Gear host said: “Now I don’t want to stoop to his level, but I’m going to. Vance is a bearded God-botherer who pretty much thinks that women who’ve been raped should be forced to have the resultant child.

“I’ve searched for the right word to describe him and I think it’s ‘t**t’. He also has no clue about history.

“Because far more recently than 30 or 40 years ago, as Vance claimed last week, our brave young men were being blown to pieces in some godforsaken desert to support whatever madcap scheme the American president had embarked upon that week.

“And let’s not forget that while they were out there, dying in agony, the UK was still paying the US back for all the weapons we’d bought from them to defeat Hitler in the Second World War. In fact, the last payment for all their ‘help’ was for £43m in 2006.

“And while we are on the subject of the Second World War, let’s not forget that what Trump is doing in Ukraine is like Franklin Roosevelt saying to Churchill: ‘Look, Hitler has taken Poland so just let him have it’.”

Clarkson also found the time to aim a few jabs at Donald Trump, who he initially liked but changed his mind following his controversial showdown with Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump, center right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center left, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio, seated from second right, and Vice President JD Vance listen at the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He added: “A lot of commentators are currently running around saying that this is exactly the sort of thing we should expect if we hand the reins of power to billionaires. Hmm. I know quite a few mega-wealthy people and mostly they are kind and normal and philanthropic.

“But there are a few who are s***, and I suspect that Trump and Elon Musk and Vladimir Putin fall into this category.”