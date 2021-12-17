Jeremy Clarkson has claimed he doesn’t know who his Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness is.

The Grand Tour presenter made the claim after McGuinness said his version of the long-running motoring show has better ratings than when Clarkson presented it.

His own comments were in response to Clarkson criticising the reboot of A Question of Sport, which McGuinness also hosts.

“What on earth has happened to A Question of Sport?” Clarkson asked, to which McGuinness responded: “The same thing that’s happened to Top Gear JC. New personnel, bigger ratings. Love you.”

Clarkson followed up by telling The Sun: “I didn’t know who the man hosting Question of Sport was. I thought, ‘What the f*** am I watching? What is this programme?’

Clarkson continued: “A large number of people who I didn’t know were all shouting, ‘What has happened to Question of Sport? And then it turned out the man in the middle of it all does Top Gear.”

McGuinness co-presents Top Gear alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.

Clarkson went on to say of McGuinness: “I read a piece about him the other day, and he seems a nice enough chap but christ, Question of Sport… it’s a long way from Bill Beaumont isn’t it?

Paddy McGuinness alongside ‘Top Gear’ co-host Chris Harris (Getty Images)

The original series of A Question of Sport was hosted by Sue Barker for 24 years.

McGuinness, who once presented ITV series Take Me Out, is also a comedian who starred alongside Peter Kay in Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.