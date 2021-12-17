Jeremy Clarkson says he ‘doesn’t know’ who Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness is
Presenter made the claim after criticising McGuinness’ ‘Question of Sport’ reboot
Jeremy Clarkson has claimed he doesn’t know who his Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness is.
The Grand Tour presenter made the claim after McGuinness said his version of the long-running motoring show has better ratings than when Clarkson presented it.
His own comments were in response to Clarkson criticising the reboot of A Question of Sport, which McGuinness also hosts.
“What on earth has happened to A Question of Sport?” Clarkson asked, to which McGuinness responded: “The same thing that’s happened to Top Gear JC. New personnel, bigger ratings. Love you.”
Clarkson followed up by telling The Sun: “I didn’t know who the man hosting Question of Sport was. I thought, ‘What the f*** am I watching? What is this programme?’
Clarkson continued: “A large number of people who I didn’t know were all shouting, ‘What has happened to Question of Sport? And then it turned out the man in the middle of it all does Top Gear.”
McGuinness co-presents Top Gear alongside Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris.
Clarkson went on to say of McGuinness: “I read a piece about him the other day, and he seems a nice enough chap but christ, Question of Sport… it’s a long way from Bill Beaumont isn’t it?
The original series of A Question of Sport was hosted by Sue Barker for 24 years.
McGuinness, who once presented ITV series Take Me Out, is also a comedian who starred alongside Peter Kay in Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere.
