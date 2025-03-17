Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May are set to reunite for a new show, months after announcing the ‘end’ of their partnership.

The trio first worked together on BBC’s Top Gear in 2002 before moving to Amazon for the Prime Video series The Grand Tour.

Last year, a Grand Tour special titled One for the Road served as a swansong for the group’s onscreen partnership, which lasted 22 years, with Clarkson focusing on his farm and pub business. The emotional finale saw the friends and co-hosts look back at their decades-long collaboration.

But it appears it is not the end.

The Not Very Grand Tour is set to be released next month (18 April 2025), according to an announcement by Prime Video. The British Board of Film Classification lists Clarkson, Hammond, and May as cast for the new project. It is directed by long-time collaborator, Phil Churchward, who has also worked on Top Gear and The Grand Tour.

Described as “a motoring comedy documentary series”, one episode titled “The Glory and The Power” is listed on the site. “In this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives,” reads a description.

Industry details on the site show that the segment was produced in July 2024.

Trio have worked together for over 22 years ( PA )

Clarkson previously said that the Grand Tour finale would be the last time he would “talk about cars on television” as he is “too old and fat to get into the cars that I like and not interested in driving those I don’t”.

The broadcaster, who also owns a farm and a country pub, said the trio had “thought long and hard about how we should end our 22-year partnership, but in the end we just went to the end of the alphabet” and selected Zimbabwe as a place to set the special.

He added that it “makes the three of us happy” that their working relationship did not disintegrate “in a blizzard of outrage and tabloid headlines”, but was “landed safely and gently”.

Last year, it was reported that Clarkson, Hammond and May had dissolved their production company, declaring solvency and appointing a liquidator to “wind up” their business.