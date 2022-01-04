Jeremy Clarkson says farming incident involving a cow left him with ‘smashed testicles’
‘The Grand Tour’ presenter said the animal had ‘an interest in killing him’
Jeremy Clarkson has said he is suffering from “smashed testicles” after trying to herd cows into a barn.
The former Top Gear host recounted the story behind his injury to The Daily Star.
He told the publication that one of the cows had “an interest in killing him” before comparing the animal to martial arts icon Bruce Lee – “only more deadly”.
“Having failed to connect with her hoofs, she put her head between my legs and then raised it smartly,” he said.
The 61-year-old went on to call the incident “the lowest point in my farming career to date”.
“Being attacked by a cow while on my knees in the mud, in a storm, with smashed testicles,” he said.
The Grand Tour presenter’s foray into farming life has been the subject of Amazon Prime’s Clarkson’s Farm, which premiered its first season in June last year.
The popular series follows Clarkson as he attempts to run a farm in the Oxfordshire countryside.
In July 2021, the show was renewed for a second season.
