Jeremy Clarkson has divulged his favourite moment from The Grand Tour, ahead of the premiere of the new series on 30 July.

The Grand Tour: Lochdown follows presenting trio Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond up to the Scottish Highlands, as the pandemic meant they were unable to cause their usual chaos abroad.

Asked by Radio Times what his favourite moment from the new series is, Clarkson replied: “Richard Hammond falling in the sea, while going upside down again.”

Recalling the incident, Clarkson continued, “I thought, ‘Oh, Richard has gone all this way and he hasn’t gone upside down’ and then he went upside down and honestly my knees collapsed when that happened”.

Asked about his colleague’s reaction to his near-drowning, the TV host said, “He was saying afterwards, ‘Nobody tried to help me.’ But nobody could because we were too busy laughing and he forgot to put his life jacket up. So, he’s trying to swim in his life jacket and boots.”

Hammond has become notorious for getting into trouble during filming. A 2017 crash resulted in him being airlifted to hospital with a fractured knee.