Jeremy Clarkson has called on the BBC to “save” Top Gear.

Last week, it was announced that filming will not resume on the current series of Top Gear after presenter Freddie Flintoff was involved in an accident during filming in December.

The former cricketer was airlifted to hospital after crashing while shooting a car review at the show’s test track in Surrey’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome. You can read more about the accident here.

Writing in his column in The Sun, former host Clarkson said that “Top Gear has to be saved”.

“There will, of course, be an inquiry into the appalling accident that has ended Freddie Flintoff’s spell as a host of Top Gear,” he said, addressing reports that the former England cricketer will now leave the motoring programme for good.

“From what I can gather, it was absolutely horrific and it will take a very long time before he’s fully recovered. So I can quite understand why he would choose to do something else in future.”

Clarkson continued: “I do hope, however, that my old mates who run the show can find a way of saving it. Because in these days of soft and cuddly eco-madness, we need programmes like it more than ever.”

The BBC has not decided whether Top Gear will return following this series, with the corporation saying that they will “make a judgement about how best to continue later this year”.

Clarkson (centre) hosted ‘Top Gear’ from 2002 to 2015 with Hammond (left) and May (right) (Getty Images)

“Under the circumstances, we feel it would be inappropriate to resume making series 34,” they said in a statement. “We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery.”

Clarkson presented Top Gear 2002 to 2015, during which he found himself at the centre of many public controversies.

His time on the show came to an end after a “fracas” in which Clarkson punched one of the show’s producers, reportedly calling him a “lazy Irish c***”.

The BBC announced that they would not be renewing Clarkson’s contract, with his co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May presenting one more compilation episode before leaving with him.