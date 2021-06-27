Craig Revel Horwood has revealed his dream contestant for the forthcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing: former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The hit BBC reality series is expected to return to screens this September, with a new roster of dancing wannabes.

Long-standing series judge Horwood was asked by The Mirror who he would most like to appear on this year’s Strictly.

“Jeremy Corbyn – that would be hilarious,” he responded.

“I would love to see Jeremy Corbyn up there, that would be absolutely sweet. I would love that.”

Strictly has welcomed politicians onto its roster of contestants before, including former Conservative MP Anne Widdecombe and former Shadow Home Secretary Ed Balls.

“Anne Widdecombe did it and John Sergeant and Ed Balls was fantastic and so much fun,” remarked Horwood.

“I said: ‘I would vote for you for PM’ after he put himself through that.”

Corbyn, the MP for Islington North, served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition from 2015 until 2020. He was since replaced by Keir Starmer.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Anton Du Beke will replace Bruno Tonioli on the forthcoming series of Strictly, after Covid-related travel restrictions prevented Tonioli’s return to the judging panel.